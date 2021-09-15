Coronation Street is a British soap opera that airs on On his return to the show, Ken Barlow stuns the audience with his appearance.

On his comeback to Coronation Street, Ken Barlow stunned viewers.

After receiving a message from fellow Corrie legend Norris, the legendary character appeared in Wednesday’s episode.

William Roache holds the record for being the longest-serving male television performer, having played Ken since the show’s inception in 1960.

In recent years, the 89-year-old hasn’t made as many appearances as he used to, but he made a rare return to the cobblestones tonight to play a part in Norris’ tragic death tale.

Norris had been rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke, and Ken and Rita attempted to arrange a meeting with him in the Rovers Return to discuss his vital news.

During the concert, though, admirers flocked to Twitter to express their amazement at how wonderful Ken looks at 89 years old.

“How come Ken Barlow keeps getting younger?” Clare wondered.

“Ken has lost some weight!” Jenny exclaimed.

“Every episode I see, Ken Barlow looks younger!” Jon remarked.

“Bill Roache is 89, Barbara Knox is 87,” tweeted @floweroflondon. Fabulous.”