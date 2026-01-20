Cop Detained Amid Public Outcry Over Karatina Businessman’s Murder

Police Constable Peter Wamiti Mwangi has been detained for 14 days in connection with the murder of Karatina businessman George Gathu Matheri. The decision, made by Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Gituma, follows public outrage and concerns over potential interference with witnesses, as tensions in Nyeri County continue to rise.

The murder, which has sent shockwaves through the town of Karatina, has drawn widespread condemnation. George Gathu, a local businessman, was fatally shot by a police officer, an event that has triggered deep grief and fury among his family and the wider community. Constable Mwangi’s detention serves to protect the integrity of the investigation and prevent further escalation of public anger.

Witness Intimidation Fears Amid Unrest

While the prosecution had sought a 21-day detention, citing concerns over witness intimidation, Magistrate Gituma ruled in favor of a 14-day period. Investigators have raised alarm over the potential for Constable Mwangi to use his position of power to influence key witnesses, with credible reports suggesting that associates of the accused have attempted to silence those who could testify against him.

The case has captured the attention of both local and international observers, with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) warning that releasing Mwangi could incite riots akin to the violent protests witnessed in 2024. The mood in Karatina is described as tense and volatile, with public sentiment strongly opposed to the release of the accused officer on bail.

The court also noted that forensic evidence, including ballistic reports linking Mwangi’s service weapon to the fatal bullet, is still pending, further complicating the investigation. Authorities are under pressure to ensure justice for George Gathu and prevent the case from becoming yet another example of police impunity in Kenya.

A Town Gripped by Fear and Suspicion

The murder has exposed deep-rooted issues within the local police force. Karatina, a town where police officers are said to wield significant influence, has been described by residents as a place where uniformed gangs thrive. The public outcry surrounding Gathu’s death has reignited calls for urgent police reform and accountability in Nyeri County.

As investigations unfold, the nation’s eyes remain fixed on the outcome of the case. With George Gathu’s family demanding swift justice, the question remains whether the system will finally hold those responsible to account. “We don’t want apologies,” a relative of the deceased said. “We want a conviction.” For many in Nyeri, the next two weeks will determine if this case will truly mark the beginning of meaningful change in Kenya’s law enforcement culture.