Control centers are down, causing traffic congestion in Liverpool during rush hour.

As rush hour approaches, major traffic disruptions are predicted due to an IT outage at the city’s traffic control centers.

An “ongoing malfunction” with two traffic signal communication buildings in Brownlow Hill and Cherry Lane has prompted a warning from Liverpool City Council.

Council workers in wards such as Central, Fazakerley, Warbreck, West Derby, Tuebrook, and Stoneycroft have lost centralised authority over intersections as a result of the problem.

In normal circumstances, personnel in the communications buildings adjust traffic light sequencing as peak time approaches, with cameras documenting where traffic is spiking, according to a council spokesman.

The traffic signals are still operating, according to the city council.

According to a statement circulated on social media, “We are unable to control and coordinate individual intersections due to a lack of control, which is affecting traffic flow and increasing congestion.

“We are presently analyzing the problem and rebooting the servers in order to maintain connectivity. There will be times when communication is lost, but we will do everything we can to minimize this downtime.

“Please accept our apologies for any trouble this has caused.”