Consumers Will Not Find This Game-Changing Feature In Other Smartphones, According To The Most Recent iPhone 13 Leak.

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communication capability is expected to be included in the next premium iPhone series, a pioneering and potentially lifesaving function that consumers will not find in any other smartphone on the market today.

Consumers prefer 5G connectivity in this day and age of near-instant connectivity, which is supported by new and future handsets. But what about individuals who live in locations where the signal is weak or there are no cell towers at all?

According to the most recent information from Taiwan-based and KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple looks to have already rectified this problem. According to Macrumors, which referenced Kuo’s most recent investor’s notes, the upcoming iPhones, presumably dubbed the iPhone 13 series, would include LEO satellite connectivity.

This will be possible thanks to Qualcomm’s unique X60 baseband chip. Users of the iPhone 13 series would be able to send text messages, make phone calls, and access the internet in locations where cellular service is not available.

According to the expert, network operators will need to collaborate with satellite communications providers like as Globalstar to direct iPhone 13 to their LEO satellite network without any restrictions. This function is truly revolutionary, and it has the potential to save lives.

Apple is said to have a dedicated team working on how to incorporate satellite networking technologies into its future gadgets. Surprisingly, Bloomberg published a new report about the iPhone 13 series’ LEO feature shortly after Kuo’s specs were announced.

According to the publication, Apple’s proposal to allow consumers to link their iPhones to satellites may have a restricted role. According to reports, a function called Emergency Message by Satellite will be introduced into the iMessage program as a third protocol, with gray bubbles instead of green or blue ones.

The other feature, according to the source, is a “tool to report serious events, such as plane disasters and sinking ships, utilizing satellite networks.” According to a source, while the iPhone 13 series will have the requisite technology to make satellite calls, these alleged features may not be available until 2022.

Apple has yet to comment on the rumored features of the new iPhone series, despite reports that it will be released in September.

In the absence of official confirmation from the tech giant, ardent fans should keep their hopes in check.