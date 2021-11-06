Constant stomach aches in a Liverpool FC supporter turned revealed to be an incurable sickness.

Eireann O’Toole, an Irish girl, has suffered from stomach pain and vomiting since she was a child, which has kept her out of school for weeks at a time.

The 21-year-old traveled from consultant to consultant before being diagnosed with a’stomach migraine,’ which was erroneous.

“From consultant to consultant, they couldn’t figure out what was wrong with me until they finally came to the conclusion it was a stomach migraine,” Eireann told BelfastLive. “I later found out that wasn’t the accurate diagnosis.”

“As the years passed and I grew older, my pains came and went, becoming more frequent each time, but with no notice of when they would return.

“These aches started as stomach pains that felt like someone was stabbing me and spread to my back and shoulder till I couldn’t stand or walk any longer.” With the overwhelming pain, I’d be left in bed and in a stream of tears.

“It became worse and worse until I ended up in A&E in January 2021, hooked up to machines attempting to figure out what was wrong with me.” I was sent home because they only saw me as a “fit and healthy young girl,” despite the fact that I was in continual pain.

“After several A&E visits, hospital stays, MRIs, CT scans, and endless blood tests, I was eventually diagnosed with chronic pancreatitis, gallstones in my pancreas duct, and a cyst on my pancreas in March 2021, after suffering for many years.”

Chronic pancreatitis, according to Guts UK, is a long-term inflammation of the pancreas that produces significant discomfort.

Between 6,000 and 12,000 new instances are identified in the UK each year, according to the charity, and this figure could be underestimated.

The problem does not heal or improve with time, and it worsens.

After her diagnosis, the LFC supporter was unable to work for eight weeks due to the discomfort she was experiencing.

She also discussed how it affected her social life in her early twenties.

“I was losing more,” she explained.

