Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri on TV: channel, start time, and complete undercard

On Saturday, undefeated British welterweight Conor Benn will compete in his 20th professional fight at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, when he takes on 37-year-old American Chris Algieri in a headline bout.

In what has been a fantastic 2021, Essex-born Benn has continued to progress towards his full boxing potential.

In April, he defeated Sam Vargas by technical knockout, and in September, he defeated Adrian Granados by unanimous points decision.

The 25-year-old has 12 knockouts in his career and faces up against New Yorker Algieri, who has a 25-3 record and is in fantastic shape.

In 2014 and 2019, Algieri won the WBO International junior welterweight title twice.

When he lost on points to Manny Pacquiao in their WBO welterweight title fight in November 2014, it was his first loss in 21 fights.

In May 2015, he returned to the ring in his hometown, but was defeated by Amir Khan for the WBC silver welterweight title.

Meanwhile, undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor defends her WBC, WBA, IBF, and IBO crowns against Firuza Sharipova on the undercard.

In addition, the 35-year-old Irish wonder has won all 19 of her professional fights, defeating Nathasha Jones in May and Jennifer Ham in September.

At the M&S Bank Arena, Benn and Algieri are set to enter the ring around 10 p.m., with the undercard commencing at 7 p.m.

Benn is confident coming into the battle, claiming that his 12-year senior American opponent is a strong benchmark to establish he is at “global class.”

According to British Boxing News, he stated, “It’s going to be a Christmas special.”

“He was a World Champion in the past.” In my career, we’re just getting started. These fights are necessary to test the waters and discover where I stand.

“I believe I’m world-class, and I should have no trouble beating Chris Algieri.” I’m pretty confident in my abilities and the progress we’ve made.” Algieri has defined himself as a “young 37-year-old” who believes that most of the fuss around Benn is artificial.

“There has been a lot of anticipation and build-up in his (Benn’s) career, (which) has been controlled,” he told ESPN.

