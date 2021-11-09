Congress and automakers work together to combat drunk driving.

According to a story published Tuesday by the Associated Press, Congress has demanded that manufacturers develop new technology to avoid drunk driving accidents as part of a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

After the Transportation Department determines which technology is the best to utilize, monitoring devices will be placed in new vehicles starting in 2026. $17 billion would be available for road safety projects under the law.

Congress has mandated that automakers develop a high-tech method to prevent intoxicated drivers from getting behind the wheel.

https://t.co/2hgai1CDhKA

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car accidents claimed the lives of 20,160 people in the first half of 2021, the highest amount since 2006. The NHTSA also discovered that alcohol-related car crashes kill 10,000 individuals each year, accounting for 30% of all traffic fatalities.

Convicted drunk drivers must drive with a breathalyzer linked to the ignition, which forces them to blow into the tube and disables the vehicle if the driver is intoxicated. According to the new regulation, autos must “passively monitor a driver’s performance” to assess whether or not the driver is intoxicated.

Infrared cameras that track drivers’ movements could be the most effective technique to prevent drunk driving. The cameras would monitor the driver, and if signs of intoxication were detected, the car’s warning lights would activate, and the driver would be forced to pull over to the side of the road. General Motors, BMW, and Nissan are already working on the technology.

The Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety, which has been in development by 17 automakers and the NHTSA since 2008, is another potential technology. It employs embedded sensors to determine the driver’s Blood Alcohol Level using a breathalyzer that runs through an infrared beam that calculates a driver’s BAC, as well as a touch-based ignition and gear shift system. However, the implementation could take years.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving is a group of mothers who oppose drunk driving. The new law, according to President Alex Otte, will “essentially eliminate the number one murderer on America’s roadways,” and is “the beginning of the end of drunk driving.”