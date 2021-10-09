Concerns about morale when the hospital’s CEO concedes that “our processes have let people down.”

The NHS has had one of its most difficult 18 months since its inception, and managers fear a drop in morale among overworked employees.

The Royal Liverpool Hospital, Aintree Hospital, and Broadgreen Hospital are all part of the Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which is looking for measures to curb the exodus of nurses, clinicians, and non-medical employees.

While morale has definitely been harmed by the extreme strain imposed by covid, as it has been throughout the NHS, the Royal has also been hampered by pre-pandemic delays in transferring to its new premises.

A 2-year-old ‘fun-loving’ boy is killed in an accident.

The Washington Newsday recently reported that some Royal workers believed insufficient protection was in place after a doctor’s nose was smashed and a health care assistant was struck with a metal pole after separate assaults by patients in the A&E department within the span of 24 hours.

Sir David Dalton, the hospital’s recently installed temporary chief executive, has expressed concern about an upcoming inspection report that is expected to be critical of the hospital’s Accident & Emergency Department.

Although the Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) report has yet to be released, the CQC issued an emergency Section 31 notice following the July inspection, requiring the trust to make immediate adjustments.

“Following their Core Services, Well-led and Use of Resources inspection in July, the CQC issued the Trust with a Section 31 warning,” Sir David wrote in a report to fellow board members.

“In our Emergency Department, they had identified patient safety concerns.” The final inspection report is likely to be released in October.

“We recognize that this will be a difficult report for the Trust.

“However, as I’ve explained to colleagues, it’s systems and processes that have failed people, not individuals.”

“The CQC has repeatedly remarked on how kind the employees are.

“We now need to provide the assurance that our systems and processes will enable workers to consistently provide high-quality treatment.”

The CQC’s concerns were “primarily focused on timely access and flow through the emergency department and the impact on patient safety/quality/experience,” according to a briefing to workers.

“Summary concludes,” the trust reports.