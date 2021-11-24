Concerns about a booze plan in a neighborhood that has “gone from bad to worse.”

Locals are opposed to plans to allow a shop to sell alcohol, claiming that the area is ‘becoming worse.’

An application for a premises licence for a convenience store on Hopwood Street, Vauxhall, has been received by Liverpool City Council.

Antany Jeyaseelan Mariyathas, the applicant, seeks to be authorized to sell alcohol between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

However, several residents are opposed to the proposals, citing concerns about the impact of late-night alcohol sales on the neighborhood.

“The neighborhood used to be a great place to live but as old people leave and new people move in, it has been getting from bad to worse,” said one resident who has lived in the area for 32 years.

“In the last year, we’ve finally found a street that is truly pleasant to live on.

“If the off license passes, we’ll be back to square one, with gangs and litter loitering till 11 p.m.,” said the resident.

“We’ve had a lot of violence and disturbances inside the region due of individuals getting intoxicated and causing a big nuisance,” another local objector claimed.

“I don’t want any additional problems in the region; the local council is working hard to enhance the area, and another off-license will only add to the problems.”

“We oppose this application because we believe individuals will loiter outside the premises because it has a car park adjacent that is hidden from view,” a third objector said. We also believe that individuals may throw trash about the area, possibly into the plants.” All three objectors also stated that there are already other alcohol-selling establishments in the vicinity, and that they do not believe another is necessary.

On Friday, members of Liverpool Council’s Licensing and Gambling sub-committee will hear arguments for and against the plans during a meeting of the Licensing and Gambling sub-committee.

A decision will be taken after that.