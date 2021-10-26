Comedian Johnny Vegas will star in a new Merseyside-set film.

Johnny Vegas is slated to star in a new film written by Caroline Smailes, a Merseyside author.

On the Virgin Radio Breakfast Show, the 51-year-old actor and comedian discussed his impending role in a film.

Johnny is slated to star in The Drowning of Arthur Braxton, a film about a tormented schoolboy who finds his first love hiding in an abandoned Victorian swimming pool.

A Kickstarter campaign led by Youtuber and film maker Luke Cutforth helped fund the film, which was based on a book by Caroline Smailes.

“It had a fantastic relationship on site,” Johnny stated on the show regarding the picture. It was a bummer because I didn’t get to work with any of the other cast members, you know what I mean? In the house, it was just me and him [James Tarpey]. It was, nevertheless, simply excellent.” “When it comes to Christmas, you’ve got to read The Unwrapping of Theodora Quirke, which is another one of Caroline’s stories,” Johnny continued about the Wirral-based author.

“I’m completely enamored with it.” It’s fantastic. I’m very grateful she was introduced to me. She expresses my thoughts through her writing.” Caroline was told to abandon her concept for The Unwrapping of Theodora Quirke, a Christmas story set in Liverpool, when she came up with it.

Nobody wanted to read about a ‘working class girl from Liverpool,’ she was informed.

The story of a girl who has spent her whole childhood in foster care and is in desperate need of a Christmas miracle is told with compassion, humour, and plenty of profanity.

That arrives in the guise of St Nicholas, a chubby old man with a predilection for gold thongs who, as he frequently reminds out, is NOT Santa Claus.

And, despite the fact that he is there to save Theo, who is more alone than ever after losing her love, she finds herself having to save him instead.