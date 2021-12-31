‘Come back,’ Liverpool said to Gini Wijnaldum as PSG prepares to make a transfer decision.

Gini Wijnaldum of PSG should be brought back to Liverpool.

Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes the Reds have failed to find a replacement for the Dutch midfielder.

After five excellent years at Anfield, Wijnaldum decided to leave on a free transfer to join PSG in the summer.

However, after failing to secure a regular starting spot in a star-studded Paris team, talk is growing that the 31-year-old may be allowed to depart when the January transfer window opens.

As Philippe Coutinho and Xherdan Shaqiri give Liverpool a warning, Mohamed Salah may do something he regrets.

Chelsea is hit for £146 million, while Liverpool and FSG dodge the same fate as Barcelona.

With Liverpool’s midfielders missing games this season due to injury and Covid-19, as well as Naby Kieta’s trip to the African Cup of Nations with Guinea next month, ex-Aston Villa midfielder Agbonlahor believes Jurgen Klopp should attempt to re-sign Wijnaldum.

On talkSPORT, Agbonlahor stated, “They haven’t replaced Wijnaldum.” “They need someone like him to take charge and get things done.”

“Would they be willing to take him back?” Please return. It’ll set you back £100,000 every week, but come back.” Wijnaldum was an integral part of Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League and Premier League triumphs.

However, he has not been a regular in the PSG lineup since his arrival, and he revealed in October that he was dissatisfied with his circumstances.

“I can’t say I’m fully satisfied,” he admitted. Because the circumstance isn’t exactly what I’d like.

“But that’s football, so I’ll have to get used to it.” I’m a warrior by nature. To turn things around, I need to stay positive and work hard.” Wijnaldum continued, “I think [not playing]is a fundamental worry for every player.”

“It’s also concerning if you don’t participate.” But it’s only the start of the season. There’s still a lot that could happen, and I’m staying optimistic.”