Combat Tips And Tricks In ‘Tales Of Arise’

The combat system in “Tales of Arise” is perhaps the strongest in the series’ history, but it’s all too easy to overlook a few key details that can help players win bouts more easily.

While initially simple, the game’s combat system becomes increasingly sophisticated as the plot progresses, with the introduction of fully armored foes and other specialists. Dealing damage becomes more difficult at this point, and adversaries will feel spongier than usual as they begin to absorb more damage.

Here’s a list of hints and strategies to help players in “Tales of Arise” do the most damage possible.

Affinity of the Elements

How elemental damage affects opponents with certain elemental affinities is a detail that gamers may have overlooked. Some attacks are more effective against particular foes, as players may have seen. This is due to the fact that different opponent kinds have distinct elemental affinities.

To knock down an adversary and deliver substantially more damage, use an element that they are weak against. Enemies will be vulnerable to the element that contradicts their own, which is:

To get the most out of elemental affinities, players should switch the Artes of their party members depending on the opponent they’re fighting. The sort of elemental damage that an ability deals is shown on the Artes screen, whereas an opponent’s elemental affinity may be seen by pressing L1/LB/Alt and glancing to the right of their name tags in the upper-left corner of the screen.

When Artes attacks are toggled on, party members will only be able to utilize skills that directly counter an opponent.

Finishers and Combos

In order to unleash powerful finisher moves known as Boost Strikes, players should try to get their combo counter as high as possible.

The diamond on the targeting reticle will fill up if you hit broken foes with any combination of artes and basic strikes. Players can use a Boost Strike to deliver huge damage once this diamond gets entirely blue.

Artes strikes can be used to extend combinations by canceling basic attack recovery times. Until Boost Strikes become available, this will assist keep combos going and targets broken for longer.