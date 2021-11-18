Combat Tips And Tricks For Beginners In ‘Ruined King’

The turn-based combat in “Ruined King” may begin slowly, but as the conflicts become more complex, players may become overwhelmed by the sheer number of mechanics they must remember.

In comparison to other classic turn-based RPGs, the battles in this game are a little different. “Ruined King” necessitates more foresight and strategy from its players, particularly during boss fights and other difficult encounters.

Here are some pointers on how to master the battle system in “Ruined King.”

Always look over your foes.

By default, hitting Q during a combat brings up the inspection screen, which allows players to examine the status of each character’s buffs and debuffs. This will provide players a better understanding of which skill has which consequence, allowing them to plan accordingly.

Inspecting adversaries will also reveal which attacks they have as well as the impact that each move can have. This can aid players in prioritizing their targets in the aim of reducing the amount of damage their group takes.

Make use of the appropriate dungeon skills.

Players can use their active character’s Dungeon Skill while exploring. When you utilize these skills on an opponent, you get special bonuses that are related to your character. For example, Illaoi’s ability allows her to start with an extra Tentacle, whereas Braum’s ability causes foes to suffer a stack of Concussion before the fight even begins.

Dungeon Skills can interact with the environment, potentially opening up paths to hidden riches or paths to secret paths.

Attack Orders and Party Compositions

It’s best to keep the party balanced at initially in terms of the roles that each individual member can play. Braum is a great tank that can take a lot of punishment, but his lack of healing means he will eventually die. Meanwhile, Illaoi has a lot of healing to offer, but she lacks the damage and endurance to battle for lengthy periods of time.

Each member of the party can compensate for the inadequacies of the others. Experiment with different lineups and make sure to employ each member for what they’re greatest at, whether it’s buffing, tanking, or delivering damage.

Casting for Lanes and Abilities

Changing lanes when casting Lane Skills has an effect on cast times, which nearly always affects the turn order of all characters.

Aside from neutralizing opposing abilities, consider switching between the Speed, Balance, and Power lanes depending on the state of the initiative bar. Keep an eye out for opportunities to use a Speed Lane skill to knock an opponent's initiative back or to do maximum damage without fear.