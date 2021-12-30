Combat in ‘Escape From Tarkov’: How To Use Healing Items

It’s unavoidable to be hit during a raid. Healing in “Escape From Tarkov,” however, is a little more difficult than in most other games. New players may find the simple act of mending to be overly difficult due to the numerous types of injuries and the limited number of medical items available.

In “Escape From Tarkov,” here’s how you repair injuries and get back to full health.

Types of Injuries and Treatments

It’s critical to know what type of injury you have before employing any type of healing item. To do so, press Tab and navigate to the Health panel on the upper left to see the medical diagram in greater detail.

Players will be able to see the HP of each limb as well as any injuries they may have.

Hover your mouse over the small icon beneath each health bar to see what kind of damage it is.

Different injuries require different healing items: bandages can stop bleeding, medications can relieve pain, and so forth. The following is a list of common injuries and the goods required to treat them: How Do You Heal? Players must utilize the appropriate medical item from their inventory to treat an ailment. It’s important to remember that healing an injury will just alleviate the negative status consequence; genuine health will not be restored.

Players must use medkits such as the AI-2, IFAK, Car, Salewa, and Grizzly first aid kits to regain health. Each time a medkit is used, one limb’s health is restored. If players are seriously hurt, they may need to use many medkit charges to properly heal.

Additionally, medkits like the Car and Salewa can heal and treat Light Bleeding at the same time, making them extremely useful.

Limbs that have been blacked out need to be healed.

Only two options exist for repairing blacked-out limbs: utilize a CMS or field surgical kit, or successfully exit the raid.

The player’s maximum health will be reduced by blacked-out limbs, and any more hits will be spread to other body parts. To lessen the risk of death, try to mend them as soon as feasible or extract them as soon as possible.