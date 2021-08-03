Combat And Survival Guide For ‘Tribes Of Midgard’

Combat in “Tribes Of Midgard” isn’t particularly deep or difficult, but it’s also not a stroll in the park. Players will frequently have to trade blows with their opponents, chipping away at their health bars and driving them to use resources due to quick enemy strikes with little telegraphs and inherent game limits.

The most obvious solution is to improve your gear and stock up on healing supplies. However, there are other more subtle techniques to lessen incoming damage, enhance outgoing damage, and generally survive longer in the game’s never-ending Survival Mode.

Here are some pointers on how to battle and survive more efficiently in “Tribes Of Midgard.”

Mana Potions should be used.

Mana Potions are great for increasing DPS since they allow players to spam their powerful skills more frequently for a short period of time. These potions are frequently found in monster camp chests, elite monsters, and, on rare occasions, Jotunns. Feel free to consume one of these anytime a formidable foe appears, but bring a powerful weapon to get the most out of the potions.

Blocking and Dodging Techniques

Blocking and dodging are incorporated as countermeasures to very particular attack types in “Tribes Of Midgard.” Under normal conditions, enemy attacks with a red glow effect, such as werewolf pounces or shield bashes, cannot be blocked, although they can be readily avoided by dodging away. Basic enemy assaults, likewise, cannot be evaded since they are too rapid, and players are most likely hitting themselves, preventing them from consistently evading.

Play based on your class’s strengths.

Try to play depending on each class’s key strengths. Examine each class’s weapon mastery passives and try to make an item out of whatever you can find. The same is true with elemental mastery. Furthermore, each class has a distinguishing trait, such as the Warrior’s double-hit passive or the Berserker’s explosive anger passive. In the long run, focusing on these skills can aid maximize total damage output and resilience.

Base Defenses should always be upgraded.

During the night, gates and archer towers can keep Helthings at away, giving players more time to explore the rest of the area. A Level 3 gate can endure massive punishments, while a Level 3 archer tower armed with explosive arrows can dispatch cannon fodder in a flash.