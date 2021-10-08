Colonel Sanders of KFC was compared to Holly Willoughby of This Morning.

Holly Willoughby’s attire on today’s episode drew a lot of comparisons from This Morning viewers.

The 40-year-old presenter co-hosted ITV’s main daytime show with Phillip Schofield on Thursday.

Holly teases her 7.4 million Instagram fans with a sneak peek of what she’ll be wearing on the show before each episode.

She wore a gorgeous silk shirt today, which she paired with a pair of sophisticated slacks.

“Morning Thursday…,” Holly captioned the photo. At 10 a.m., I’ll see you on @thismorning… @sandroparis’ #hwstyle trousers and top.

InstagramCelebrity followers filled the comments section to admire the unconventional look, with heart emojis from soap actress Tamzin Outhwaite and popstar Nicole Appleton.

Others commented that the frilly costume reminded them of Colonel Sanders from the renowned KFC emblem.

“Spot the difference,” claimed user Will, who posted a snapshot of Holly’s attire alongside a photo of the KFC logo.

“Today, Holly is questioning the KFC logo,” Tasha added.

“Reminds me of KFC,” Carl commented.

“You’re really testing the KFC logo today,” one fan joked.

“Suddenly fancy some KFC,” Rachel said.