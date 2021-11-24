Coats, shoes, sweaters, and other items are on sale during New Look’s Black Friday 2021 sale.

As the busiest shopping day of the year approaches, New Look buyers may get their hands on a number of bargains this week.

The UK has borrowed the American shopping tradition of Black Friday in recent years and made it our own.

This year’s Black Friday will take place on Friday, November 26, 2021.

The latest Very Black Friday offers include Shark, Dyson, Samsung, and ghd’s.

Most businesses, including high-street favorite New Look, are now offering Black Friday weekend bargains to commemorate the major event.

The store began its Black Friday sale earlier this week, slashing prices on new items every day.

Boots and shoes, as well as coats, have already seen significant price reductions, with most goods being discounted by roughly 25%.

New Look’s Black Friday sale gives customers 20% off practically everything in the store, including women’s, men’s, children’s, homeware, and Christmas.

New Look’s most popular lines, including its recent collaboration with Anne-Marie, will be available at a lower price as a result of the markdown.

New Look’s Black Friday bargains are available here for shoppers.

Customers can also join up for the retailer’s dedicated newsletter to be the first to hear about fresh Black Friday price reductions.

Amazon, Currys PC World, John Lewis, Smyths, and Argos are among the other retailers participating in Black Friday 2021.

This Black Friday, TK Maxx, B&M, ASOS, Boots, River Island, Asda, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, Tesco, and Sainsbury’s are all providing offers.