Close-Range DPS Trickster Build: ‘Outriders’

Since the beginning of “Outriders,” the Trickster class has been regarded as the game’s most powerful damage dealer. Even after all of the game’s patches, this hasn’t altered much, but that doesn’t mean this class is any less exciting to play than the others.

The Trickster is ideal for “Outriders” players that enjoy getting up up and personal with their foes. In terms of engagement ranges, Tricksters are similar to Devastators, but they excel in hit-and-run tactics thanks to their great mobility and crowd control abilities.

This is one exceptionally powerful build that makes the most of the Trickster’s Close Range stat bonuses.

Armor of Legend, Skills, and Mods

Twisted Rounds, Slow Trap, and Time Rift will be heavily used in this build, as well as the enhanced Trespasser set, which now increases weapon damage for every enemy affected by a Deception ability.

The Trespasser set’s benefit also prevents players from dying while trapped in a Slow Trap, making it a viable survivability choice in the event that too many bullets fly inside the time bubble or if players are hit by a damage-over-time effect.

For optimum damage potential, make sure all armor components have Firepower and Close-Range Damage. To help with survivability, sneak in some Weapon Life Leech.

Mods that aid in ammo regeneration and enhance damage for Twisted Rounds take precedence, being this build’s main damage dealer. Consider the following options: Damage mods like Twisted Fate, as well as any other mod that boosts Firepower, are quite useful in this setup. Try to fit as many of these mods as you can while keeping at least two for ammo upkeep and regeneration.

Tree of Classes

Get all of the nodes in the Assassin class tree that grant Shotgun damage, Close-Range Damage, damage boosts on skill activation, and armor piercing.

Both damage output and ammo management can be considerably aided by Disruptive Firepower and Oddity Summation.

Weapons that are recommended

Close-range adversaries can take a lot of damage from automatic shotguns. They can annihilate elites in a matter of seconds and inferior mobs in a matter of shots. However, their magazines usually have relatively low ammo counts, so players will need all the damage and ammo regeneration they can obtain or risk losing Twisted Rounds.

For powerful built-in mods, consider Deathshield, Darkness Charmer, or The Bulwark. Attempt to squeeze in the Dark Sacrifice mod.