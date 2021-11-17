Clifford the Big Red Dog will be screened at the Cheshire Oaks restaurant before it is released in UK theaters.

A Cheshire Oaks restaurant is giving families the opportunity to see a new film before it hits theaters.

According to ChesterStandard, Ed’s Easy Diner has joined with Paramount’s latest comic adventure, Clifford the Big Red Dog, to offer a unique preview of the film in the eatery.

The new cinematic adaptation of the classic children’s cartoon will premiere on Wednesday, December 1, nine days before it opens in UK theaters on December 10.

Those looking forward to seeing the new feature should stop by Ed’s Easy Diner this month and fill out one of the Clifford-themed activity sheets while they eat.

Guests can treat their taste buds to a BBQ cheese and bacon footlong hotdog or fried chicken and waffles drenched in genuine Canadian maple syrup while watching the family-friendly comedy starring Jack Whitehall.

Alternatively, guests can choose one of Ed’s famous milkshakes, such as Oreo or Banana, while watching the Clifford story develop.

Emily Elizabeth, a middle schooler, meets a mystical animal rescuer who offers her a small red dog in the film.

Emily, on the other hand, had not expected to wake up to a 10-foot dog in her cramped New York City apartment.

Emily and her joyful but impetuous uncle set out on an adventure that takes a chunk out of the Big Apple while her single mother is away on business.

The Big Red Menu is expected to debut on November 24 at the Cheshire Oaks location.