Claudia Winkleman sobbed as she vowed to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

Claudia Winkleman has said that she was on the verge of leaving Strictly Come Dancing.

The mother of three co-hosts the popular dancing competition with Tess Daly, but she threatened to leave after a scheduling mix-up.

Claudia’s eldest son started university on September 13, which was when she anticipated the BBC show would start this year, according to Mirror Online.

“I phoned the Strictly boss and said through tears, ‘Sarah, I love you and I never want to leave, but if the first show is September 13th, I’m out,’ she added.

“It’s not because I love him more than other people love their children; I believe this is something that all parents must go through, and I’m not sure how it will work out,” she said.

Claudia had a week to come to terms with her son leaving the family home because the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing premiered last weekend, September 18.

The 49-year-old took over hosting responsibilities for Strictly Come Dancing from Bruce Forsyth in 2014, and she has expressed concern that she may have overstayed her welcome on the primetime show.

“If the BBC comes to their senses tomorrow and says, ‘You know what?’” she told the Mirror. You are correct. We have no idea how this clerical error occurred. We don’t know how you got through…’ Well, I’ve already had a fantastic experience and have been quite fortunate.

“Perhaps Strictly is simply a home video they made to make me feel better about myself.

“I don’t think it ever airs on television. Nobody looks up when I get on the Tube in full sequins and hum the theme tune. “I don’t think I’m famous.”