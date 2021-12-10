Christmas Jumper Day, say struggling parents, puts ‘pressure’ on those who can’t afford it.

It’s Christmas Jumper Day, but several mothers have said that the annual occasion puts families under “pressure,” with some purchasing jumpers they “can’t actually afford.”

In recent years, wearing a festive jumper to raise money for Save the Children has become an annual tradition, with schools all around the country participating.

However, several people on the parenting forum Mumsnet speculated that it “must add to the pressure.”

The event began in 2012 and is held every year on the Friday two weeks before Christmas, with participants urged to dress up and pay £2 to the charity.

According to the Daily Star, some families complained the cost of buying a Christmas jumper is placing them under financial stress at a time when they already have a lot on their plates.

According to one of the participants, “I’ve been thinking about how difficult it must be to be the kid who never wears a sweater.

“I understand that inequities will persist as children grow older, but it would be fantastic if we could at least prevent them from becoming a problem in elementary school. Of course, there are families who purchase sweaters despite their inability to pay for them.” Another contributor added: “They want you to go out and buy a sweater, which you will then donate to the school. We have four children and a limited budget.

“I spent £18 on school Christmas events last week, and there’s more to come. It’s free for everyone on welfare, but we barely scrape by, which is difficult at this time of year.” A third individual added: “I pity the families who cannot afford it. It’s only going to add to the stress.” Others, on the other hand, proposed different methods to participate without spending a lot of money.

One person stated: "People can donate old Christmas jumpers that don't fit on a rail at our school, and you can go buy one or trade an old one for a new size. Perhaps you could recommend something similar to the PTA or the school."