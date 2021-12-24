Christmas Eve quizzes and answers for the year 2021.

Christmas is only a few hours away, and many people will be preparing to celebrate.

For some, this means last-minute shopping trips, hasty present wrapping, or, if you’re super-organized, Christmas dinner preparation.

But once you’ve completed all of your responsibilities, it’s time to unwind with your friends and family and enjoy the final hours of Christmas Eve.

To start off your evening, we’ve prepared a collection of quiz questions to put your festive knowledge to the test, ranging from song lyrics to movie trivia.

Whether you’re hosting a quiz tonight or reserving it for Christmas Day, this quiz will put you in the holiday spirit.

There are 30 questions to answer, and the answers can be found below if you scroll down – but no cheating.

Give each team a festive name and a fitting award to add to the fun if you’re playing in groups.

Which British king was the first to send a Christmas greeting?

In Home Alone, how old is Kevin McCallister?

On Christmas Eve, Die Hard takes place, but in which city?

‘It’s always winter but never Christmas,’ according to this children’s classic?

‘All I Want For Christmas,’ by Mariah Carey, was released in what year?

“Once bitten, twice shy, I maintain my distance…” finish the Wham lyric.

How many gifts were presented in total throughout the Twelve Days of Christmas song?

What is the all-time best-selling Christmas song?

Which town does the Grinch try to rob for Christmas?

What is the name of the character played by Will Ferrell in the film “Elf”?

What was the most popular Christmas song in 2019?

How many songs have been number one at Christmas more than once?

During the First World War, what happened on the 1914 Christmas Day truce?

On the day of Jesus’ birth, what gifts did the Three Wise Men give him?

True or false: the origins of Boxing Day can be traced back to post-Christmas brawls.

In ‘A Christmas Carol,’ how many ghosts appear?

In the song “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” what would the other reindeer not allow Rudolph to do?

Which song by the same artist has been number one at Christmas twice, 16 years apart?

When did Love Actually come out?

"Summary finishes" in the Friends episode "The One with the.