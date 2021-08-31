China’s new gaming restrictions might have a significant impact on the country’s esports scene.

The Chinese government has enacted a new rule limiting the amount of time young people may spend playing video games, which is expected to have an influence on the country’s esports sector.

According to the South China Morning Post, the new regulation places harsher limits on playing time in order to curb video gaming addiction among young people.

Young Chinese gamers could previously play for a total of 90 minutes per day and three hours on legal vacations. According to new restrictions announced Monday by China’s National Press and Publication Administration, players under the age of 18 would only be able to play games between the hours of 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, as well as holidays.

According to the site, players under the age of 18 make for a minuscule fraction of the money generated by Chinese gaming behemoths like Tencent and NetEase, implying that the new restriction will have a minor impact on the industry.

The drastically limited gameplay, on the other hand, may stifle the development of potential players in the country’s highly profitable esports industry.

According to Statista, China has hundreds of esports teams competing in a variety of online games, with “Dota 2’s” competitive scene being the most popular, with 110 teams as of March. In the past, the country has hosted numerous international tournaments, including “Dota 2’s” The International and “League of Legends’” World Championship events.

It takes a long time to learn and much longer to master competitive esports games. To compete at the greatest levels, players must practice and develop experience for long periods of time. The new rule prevents players under the age of 18 from practicing until they reach the legal age.

During the 2018 season, Invictus Gaming became the first Chinese team to win the “League of Legends” world championship. Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo, the team’s AD carry, was only 17 years old at the time, yet he played a crucial role in the team’s tournament win.

If the population’s perspective on gaming does not shrink in the first place, the new gaming limitations in China may result in fewer young players like JackeyLove.