China is leading the 6G charge, according to this infographic.

While the globe is still in the early stages of the 5G transition, research on the next iteration of the mobile broadband technology standard, 6G, is already well underway. According to a whitepaper published by Samsung, a new standard takes an average of ten years to reach commercialization readiness, with 5G taking eight years. The IT giant estimated a 2028-2030 launch timetable for 6G, emphasizing the pressing need for progress.

China, as shown in this infographic, is at the forefront of this new charge. According to data from the Cyber Creative Institute, nearly 20,000 6G-related patent applications were filed in August 2021, with 40.3 percent coming from the Asian superpower. The United States, on the other hand, isn’t far behind, with 35.2 percent of the applications. With 4.2 percent, Samsung’s home country of South Korea is in fifth place (when combined applications for European countries).

Patent applications for nine fundamental 6G technologies, including communications, quantum technology, base stations, and artificial intelligence, were evaluated by the source. The speed of 6G is predicted to be ten times that of 5G.