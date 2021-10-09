Children were given cannabis and cocaine by a drug group.

A narcotics group in the North West has been busted for supplying cannabis and cocaine to youngsters.

After receiving information that youngsters were being exploited to take illegal substances, Lancashire Police initiated an investigation into drug sales in Darwen.

Usman Akhter, the gang’s leader, ran a sophisticated network that smuggled hundreds of kilograms of cocaine and cannabis into the region.

In May and June, police raided 25 residences, including properties in Darwen, Blackburn, and Northwich in Cheshire, and a huge quantity of suspected cocaine and cannabis was discovered.

A number of vehicles and weapons were also seized by officers.

While many of the gang’s residences in the UK were quiet and modest, a villa near Marbella, where Akhter resided, revealed the conspiracy’s more extravagant trappings.

Last month, Akhter and other gang members, including one from Ellesmere Port, were sentenced to 13 years in prison.

“We are determined to addressing and disrupting drug-dealing activities and protecting vulnerable members of society,” said Inspector Martin Melvin of the East Exploitation Team.

“This operation was undertaken in response to public concerns, and I would encourage anyone concerned about criminal activity in their neighborhood to call the police, knowing that we will act on the information and take appropriate action.”

Mark Hopwood of Shepherd’s Close, Ellesmere Port, was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to import and supply cannabis, Michael Ryan Young of Alexandra Mews, Blackburn, was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for conspiring to supply cannabis and being involved in the supply of cocaine, and Samuel Howard of Duckworth Street, Darwen, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for conspiring to produce a controlled substance.

Jack Beeke of Darwen’s Church Terrace, Mark Jeal of Blackburn’s Pilmuir Road, and Clare Lester of Darwen’s Duckworth Street were all given suspended prison sentences.

Anyone with suspicions of drug sales or other criminal behavior in their neighborhood can call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit a tip online at crimestoppers.org.