Chepng’etich Shifts Focus to Track After Dominating Tinderet Mountain Run

Chepng’etich has set her sights on track and cross-country glory, leaving behind the mountain slopes that brought her victory at the Tinderet Barng’etuny Mountain Run. Fresh off defending her title at the prestigious event, the Kenyan athlete has declared her intention to pursue success on the global stage, transitioning to flat races.

From Mountain to Track

Chepng’etich, who triumphed over the rugged terrain of Nandi County to retain her crown in the Tinderet Mountain Run, has decided to test herself against the world’s best on the track. The demanding course, nestled in the heart of Kenyan athletics, saw her navigate treacherous, altitude-saturated trails to finish atop the podium. However, her focus quickly shifted as she made it clear that her future lies in track and cross-country races.

“The mountain builds your heart, but the track builds your legacy,” she told reporters after her win. Despite the grueling nature of the mountain race, she appeared far from fatigued, hinting at her readiness for the challenges ahead in more traditional running formats. Chepng’etich’s decision to switch to track is not unexpected, with many Kenyan athletes leveraging the endurance developed in mountain running to excel in 5,000m and 10,000m events.

Training and Financial Gains

Chepng’etich’s transition will require significant adjustments. To compete on the track, she will need to refine her technique, shifting from the short, explosive strides needed for mountain running to the longer, more fluid steps of track events. This will demand a rigorous training routine, particularly in high-altitude camps such as those in Kaptagat and Iten.

Beyond athletic challenges, Chepng’etich’s shift to the track offers a more lucrative financial future. While local mountain races provide respectable earnings, typically ranging from KES 100,000 to KES 500,000, the Diamond League circuit offers far greater monetary rewards. This career pivot is as much about professional opportunity as it is about athletic ambition.

The Tinderet Barng’etuny Mountain Run, where Chepng’etich made her name, has earned a reputation as a proving ground for Kenya’s top athletes. Many future champions have tested their mettle on its unforgiving terrain. For Chepng’etich, the mountain is now behind her. Her focus is firmly on mastering the track and establishing herself as one of the world’s top runners. The clock is ticking, and Chepng’etich is ready to race.