Chelsea is well aware that Liverpool has no remorse over the £33 million ‘Gini Wijnaldum replacement.’

When Gini Wijnaldum left Liverpool at the conclusion of his contract in the summer, fans were desperate for a successor.

While Jurgen Klopp had plenty of choices in midfield without the Dutchman, none of them could match the 30-year-durability. old’s

Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner, and Curtis Jones have all been injured in the first 11 games of the Premier League season, proving this point.

Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson is the only Liverpool midfielder to have started at least three-quarters of the club’s league games this season.

When it was suggested that Klopp needed to replace Wijnaldum in the summer, he was defensive about his roster, despite having eight senior choices at his disposal.

“The reaction is that we lose a midfielder and don’t bring anyone in,” he told reporters in August. “Now we count our midfielders.” “If there’s one spot on the field where we have all of the different skill sets, that’s it.” Dynamic, inventive, defensively minded, and offensively minded.

“There isn’t a chasm. We don’t need to bring another one in. We have a lot of talented guys on our team.

“Just because we didn’t have a midfielder last weekend doesn’t mean Harvey [Elliott] is now our salvation. Harvey would not have played this game if Gini was still alive.

“However, he did play, and he played well.” Great. And I felt there was a big chance he’d perform well before this game, and he did.” “And we have others as well,” he continued. Curtis Jones, 20, is a 20-year-old who appeared in 15-20 games last season. He has the ability to, will make, and must take the next step.

“Obviously, Naby Keita hasn’t played a whole season yet in the way he expects or that we could have expected, but he always has great games.” We’ve won big games when he’s started, and now he’s started twice this season. If Gini was still here, would he have played? I’m not sure, but it’s possible.

“Then there’s Thiago, who has yet to play in a game. We’ve done so.” The summary comes to a close. “