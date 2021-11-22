Chelsea hold a Premier League title advantage over Liverpool and Manchester City, according to John Terry.

John Terry, a Chelsea veteran, has backed Liverpool and Manchester City to beat his former club in the title fight this season.

Thomas Tuchel’s team is now in first place in the Premier League, three points ahead of Manchester City and four points ahead of Liverpool.

Despite the Blues’ great start to the season, Terry remains concerned about Jurgen Klopp’s quality.

The Reds have scored 35 goals in their first 12 league games, yet have conceded more goals than both City and Chelsea combined.

Despite the fact that they are not as strong defensively as their opponents, Terry believes that their talented attacking line will maintain them in contention for the crown.

He told BeIN Sports, “Liverpool look a threat, they’ve got so many goals in them going forward.”

“Defensively, I’m not sure anyone gets past Van Dijk,” says the defender. We all have bad days, and he will as well, but they appear to be in good shape.

“Just having that danger up front, we had it with Drogba and Robben and those types of players at Chelsea years ago.”

“You just get the feeling that you’re going to outscore the other teams.”

Terry, on the other hand, believes his old team has an advantage over their title opponents since they have the best group.

Signing of the record Despite the absence of Romelu Lukaku and attack partner Timo Werner in the Blues’ last four league games, they nevertheless managed to win 10 points out of a potential 12.

“I think their (Chelsea’s) group has by far the strongest strength and depth in the league,” he continued.

“They’ve done a fantastic job without him (Lukaku), and they have guys that show up and score goals.” I’m pretty impressed with how they handled it.

“Having Lukaku back in the run-up to Christmas will also be a significant boost.”