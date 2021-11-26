Chelsea have been dealt a twin injury blow, with Ben Chilwell certain to miss the match against Liverpool, according to Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has disclosed that his team has been dealt a double injury setback ahead of their weekend match against Manchester United.

Ben Chilwell suffered an ACL injury against Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night, according to Tuchel.

During his club’s 4-0 triumph over Massimiliano Allegri’s side at Stamford Bridge, Chilwell hobbled off the pitch after collapsing 19 minutes from time.

Chelsea will manage the England international’s injury “conservatively” for the next six weeks, but there are concerns that his season could be jeopardized beyond that timeframe.

The former Leicester City player is also expected to miss his team’s Premier League match against Liverpool on January 2 at Anfield due to the injury.

“Ben has a partial ACL damage, and the decision has been made to treat it cautiously,” Tuchel said during a press conference on Friday.

“And the next six weeks will tell the narrative, whether he makes it and whether he will be totally functional after the six weeks, or if he will require surgery.”

“Right now, all I care about is the next six weeks; we’re quite optimistic because his body’s first response is very promising.”

“Hopefully it stays like this, so now everyone’s complete concentration is on the next six weeks, trying to get him back on the field.” There’s no rush or pressure since it’s a very responsible decision.” “We need to speak about it again in six weeks, maybe we don’t need to talk about it because everything is fine,” Tuchel said before continuing, “We need to talk about it again in six weeks, maybe we don’t need to talk about it because everything is fine.”

“Because there is also a best-case scenario, it does not assist if we start talking about worst-case scenarios now.”

“The next few weeks will define the course of events. This is what we have right now. Big injuries, and injuries in general, never happen at a convenient time.” N’Golo Kante has been ruled out of Sunday’s match versus United at Stamford Bridge due to a knee injury, according to Tuchel.

During Wednesday’s Champions League victory, Kante was also taken off after 37 minutes due to a twisted ankle, which Tuchel confirmed. “The summary has come to an end.”