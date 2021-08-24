Cheats for ‘Battlefield 2042,’ Amphibious Vehicles, Weapons System, and More Have Been Revealed.

Although “Battlefield 2042” is still a few months away from its official release, additional information about DICE’s next first-person shooter has recently surfaced. This includes the inclusion of amphibious vehicles, the Plus system for weaponry, and the availability of online hacks or cheats.

Amphibious Vehicles And The Plus System

Through its Plus system, “Battlefield 2042” will introduce a new way to change weapons on the fly. While DICE provided very little information regarding this, MyViana87, a content developer and YouTuber, gave fans the first peek at how this function works in-game.

Fans can see how simple it is to swap attachments while in motion in the video posted by the content provider. Since changing the barrel, scope, and other attachments may be done while playing, it appears that players will not need to respawn or abandon a battle to do so.

Meanwhile, an industry insider and dataminer known as temporyal revealed various facts concerning the game’s amphibious vehicles. On Monday, the dataminer shared a photograph of the Christy 6183 hovercraft and the FNS ZAHA (MAV).

There appear to be only a few amphibious vehicles available in the game right now. This isn’t surprising, given that DICE previously stated that no sea warfare will be accessible at launch.

Cheats are being sold on the internet.

The release date for “Battlefield 2042” is Oct. 22, 2021, which is less than two months away. Surprisingly, this does not prevent one website from selling cheats and hacks to eager buyers.

According to reports, these hacks will work during the upcoming Open Beta in September. The classic aimbot, the radar cheat, and ESP wallhacks are among the other hacks advertised.

The site also claims that these hacks are undetected, implying that they are unnoticed by “Battlefield 2042’s” anti-cheat tests. Aside from that, the site states that the cheats are just for PC gamers.

It does, however, include instructions on how to activate console aimbots using third-party hardware. This means that, similar to the undetectable “Call of Duty” console exploits, any player employing this hack, regardless of platform, can easily spoil the game.