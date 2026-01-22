Cheaters Persist Despite Patch in Arc Raiders’ Stella Montis Map

Arc Raiders, the extraction shooter developed by Embark Studios, is grappling with the same frustrating issue it’s been trying to address since its launch: cheaters exploiting out-of-bounds glitches. Despite the studio’s efforts with update 1.12.0 on January 20, 2026, players are still reporting ongoing issues, especially in the notoriously difficult Stella Montis map.

Patch Tackles Exploits, But Problems Persist

Embark’s latest patch aimed to tackle several long-standing issues, including ammo and item duplication exploits, which had destabilized the game’s economy. The studio claimed to have successfully “shut down” these exploits, promising a fairer in-game experience. Additionally, the patch sought to fix a major flaw where players could damage others “from behind geometry”—a fix long requested by the community due to instances of players being shot through walls or map objects.

However, the patch’s biggest focus was on the out-of-bounds glitches that have plagued the Stella Montis map. This map, known for its challenging layout and steep difficulty, has become infamous for being a haven for cheaters who exploit these glitches to gain an unfair advantage. Players report being killed by opponents hiding outside the map’s designated play area, while still able to shoot freely and remain almost untouchable.

While Embark Studios stated in its patch notes that it had addressed “various out-of-bounds locations” on Stella Montis, the wording has sparked skepticism among players. In community forums and on Discord, many voiced their frustrations, with one player claiming to have been killed by cheaters hiding in the seed vault extract area, a known hotspot for wall glitches. Others criticized the update as merely a temporary fix that did little to address the core problem.

Players continue to encounter cheaters hiding behind walls, particularly in areas like the seed vault and the lobby. Despite the improvements made, the issue remains rampant, leaving many in the community questioning whether Embark is capable of fully eradicating the problem.

Ongoing Glitches and Uncertainty

This latest update is not the first attempt by Embark Studios to fix these issues. A previous patch, released in December 2025, attempted to address another exploit involving a zipline-related out-of-bounds glitch. However, the problem continued well into the following weeks. Other persistent glitches, such as an unopenable door in Stella Montis, and ongoing crafting and achievement bugs, also add to the player base’s growing frustration.

In response to continued complaints, Embark Studios acknowledged the remaining problems, stating that the out-of-bounds glitches are part of a broader anti-cheat strategy that will continue to evolve over the coming weeks. Players, however, remain wary and impatient, with many attributing the ongoing issues to the complexity of coding and the time it takes to fully resolve such bugs.

Arc Raiders, which launched on October 30, 2025, has garnered attention for its immersive gameplay and tough challenges, but the developer’s repeated struggles with cheaters could jeopardize its player trust moving forward. The Stella Montis map, introduced in November 2025, remains one of the game’s most difficult and rewarding areas—yet also a playground for those looking to break the rules.

As the battle against cheaters rages on, the player community’s patience will be tested in the weeks to come. For now, the question remains: can Embark Studios turn the tide, or will the relentless “rats” continue to dominate Stella Montis?