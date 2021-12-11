Charlotte Church’s’magical’ home, complete with a secret door and a school.

Charlotte Church has offered fans a behind-the-scenes look inside her £2.5 million property, which she describes as “wonderful.”

The 35-year-old singer lives in Dinas Powys, Wales, with her husband Jonathan Powell, their nine-month-old daughter – and her ex-partner Gavin Henson’s children, Ruby, 13, and Dexter, 12.

The house is full of surprises, including its own school and a bookcase that doubles as a secret door to the main area.

Charlotte showed off her property in a video with her admirers on Instagram earlier this year in May, according to Wales Online.

“Who says magic isn’t real?” she captioned the video.

She captioned the photo, “I wanted to share the most lovely section of my house with you all.”

Inside, a huge living room with Church’s dogs playing among white sofas and pot plants opens from what appears to be a well-stocked bookshelves.

Charlotte is new on Instagram, as she stated in her post to her followers, and has only posted 22 posts so far.

More sneak views into her home, including a dining area with hanging plants, a wooden table, and a chandelier-style light, as well as a living room with even more potted plants, have been included in some of these.

“My plant game is good, I must say,” she commented in one of her posts.”

The mansion also has its own school in the annexe, which is not shown in the film, with the star planning to open a private school with a 20-person classroom in 2019.

Last autumn, the singer welcomed 18 students aged 9 to 12 into the school as part of The Awen Project, which she hopes will expand into a charity that can open new independent schools.

For the most of their lives, Charlotte has been homeschooling Ruby and Dexter.

She stated she was used to homeschooling during the pandemic while speaking on This Morning about it.

“I’ve been homeschooling my own children for a few years now,” Charlotte told Holly Willoughby.”

The project, according to Charlotte, would be autonomous from traditional schools but would “have the freedom to deliver education in its most creative form.”

