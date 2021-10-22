Charity is named Preschool of the Year by Nursery World.

A prestigious preschool prize has been awarded to a Liverpool charity.

From a selection of the top five pre-schools in England, The Greenhouse Project, situated in portable offices in Liverpool 8, was named Preschool of the Year 2021.

Judy Carter, the charity’s special education needs and early years practitioner, underlined the significance of their work, emphasizing the need of “helping parents to succeed so that children thrive as well.”

“We urge active involvement of children and young people in every decision-making process,” stated Debbie Wright, CEO.

Around 95% of the children at the Outstanding OFSTED-rated charity speak English as a second language.

The Greenhouse Project beat out the other four selected preschools, including Bury Grammar in Bury, Busy Bees Ledbury in Herefordshire, Findon Valley Free Church Preschool in Worthing, and Kilsby Preschool in Rugby.

“Winning the 2021 Nursery World Awards is a big achievement for us,” said Jael Casas, the project’s early years manager. Before and during the Covid pandemic, we all worked tirelessly with families and the community to ensure that our children had the best possible start in life.” “Recognition for quality of practice during a period when we had to adapt our provision in response to the epidemic offers us a boost of enthusiasm and a well-deserved sense of accomplishment,” Jael continued.

The Greenhouse Project, a charity started in 1997 in the heart of Liverpool 8, aims to help disadvantaged children and young adults develop their creative potential and expand their life opportunities.

Since their inception, they have produced over 20,000 children’s performances, exhibitions, and other creative initiatives, as well as working with 250 schools around Merseyside.

Their preschool, which began in 2015, serves children ranging in age from two to four years.

“I can’t tell you how delighted our family was that the Greenhouse Project won,” said Vicki Darwin, a parent and former program user.

“Both of my children came here, and they can’t do enough for you, not just the kids, but also the parents.” My children adored the school and the teachers.

“We will be eternally thankful.”

“I’m really delighted that I chose this preschool for,” said another mom, Cherise Smith.

