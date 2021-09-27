Character Guide for ‘Tales Of Arise’: How To Play As Law.

In the hands of talented players, the scrappy son of the Crimson Crows’ leader packs a vicious punch that can be made much meaner. Law, like Alphen, thrives in fight, but his quicker movements and powerful self-buff distinguish him from the pack.

Law will appeal to players who prefer playing conventional RPG monk-type characters. Here are a few suggestions and tactics for individuals who want to play “Tales of Arise” with Law as their main party member.

The Playing Style of Law

Law is a quick brawler who can unleash a barrage of hits, smashing foes and shattering thick armor in the process. Law will reach an Awakened state if he avoids being attacked for a long enough period of time. This state provides him heightened attacking potential.

Law’s playstyle revolves around chaining hits, dodging attacks, and attaining the Awakened stage, and players should aim to avoid taking damage at all costs so that Law can deliver as much damage is possible.

Artes del Derecho y Combinaciones

Due to their rather long animations, many of Law’s artes can leave him susceptible. Players are urged to use their artes cautiously as a result of this. To reduce the odds of counterattack and allow Law to hit them freely, try to target shattered or downed adversaries.

These extended animations, on the other hand, are ideal for keeping adversaries staggered or juggled in the air. They’re also great for filling up an enemy’s Boost Strike meter and getting those high-hit combo numbers. To employ against basic foes, here’s a sample artes loadout and combo:

Talon Storm or Tectonic Punch can be used to break an enemy, then Talon Hurricane can be used to launch them. To keep them suspended, pummel them with basic attacks and Fang Bolero once they’re in the air. For optimum effect, finish the combo with Eagle Dive or a Boost Strike.

If foes are out of reach, Inferno Punch can be used as an aerial forward dash, while Tectonic Punch can be utilized as a ground combo finisher if all other artes have been used.