Character Banners Supposedly Arriving After Yoimiya Revealed in ‘Genshin Impact’ Leaks

After Yoimiya, industry sources have revealed new details regarding the next characters to appear in “Genshin Impact.”

On September 1, “Genshin Impact” Update 2.1 will be released, bringing a slew of new features to the game. While miHoYo has already revealed the characters that will be added in the next patch, it has not released anything about the ones that will be added after that.

Fortunately, an industry source known as uBatcha revealed information regarding the character banners set to appear in “Genshin Impact 2.2 and beyond.”

According to this source, Yae Miko will be included in the first character banner issued in Update 2.2. Yae Miko is a key character in Inazuma, and is thought to be the Grand Narukami Shrine’s chief priest. He’s a five-star Electro character who wields a Catalyst, according to reports.

MiHoYo is said to be planning a character banner rerun after Yae Miko, which will feature the five-star Cryo Bow wielder Ganyu. Ganyu is one of the finest Cryo archers in the game, thus anyone looking for a main DPS character should check out her repeat in Update 2.2.

It is also expected that Hu Tao will be replayed. One of the most popular characters in “Genshin Impact” is the five-star Pyro polearm wielder. Her second rerun is unquestionably one of the most eagerly awaited banners in the popular gacha game. Hu Tao is expected to return to the game in December, according to rumors.

Albedo would be the last character to be released on this timeline. This five-star Geo figure wielding a Sword is thought to be the second character banner issued in “Genshin Impact” 2.3.

Ball is the first featured character to be added in Update 2.1, as miHoYo confirmed last week. Kojou Sara will be accompanying Raiden Shogun. Following that, Kokomi will be included in the next character banner, which is set to debut on September 21.

It’s important to note that none of these details are official. As a result, fans should temper their expectations and treat these details with caution.