New changes to Elon Musk’s Grok chatbot have sparked outrage and concern from government officials and safety advocates alike, with critics calling the move an “insult” to victims of sexual violence. The adjustments, which limit access to Grok’s image-editing tool to paying subscribers, have been criticized as ineffective in addressing the harmful misuse of AI-generated content, particularly deepfakes.

Government Urges Action on X’s Role in Deepfake Creation

The British government has weighed in on the matter, following a recent move by the social media platform X, which integrated the Grok chatbot, to restrict the generation of sexualized images to users who pay for the service. This change comes after reports that Grok was being used to create explicit content, including non-consensual images of children. The government has termed the response as “insulting” to those affected by misogyny and sexual abuse.

Downing Street’s spokesperson argued that the decision to turn a dangerous tool into a “premium service” does not solve the underlying problem but instead demonstrates that X can act swiftly when it chooses to. “It’s not a solution. It’s just turning a harmful AI feature into a paid commodity,” the spokesman said. “The Prime Minister has been clear that X needs to act urgently to tackle this issue.” The spokesperson added that X’s ability to act quickly stands in stark contrast to its response to unlawful content.

This move follows an “urgent” contact made by the UK’s communications regulator, Ofcom, with X. Concerns were raised after reports surfaced that users were utilizing Grok to create unlawful, explicit images, including those targeting minors.

As part of the broader response, a parliamentary committee has called for more transparency and a clear timeline for when the planned ban on nudification tools will be implemented, citing gaps in the existing Online Safety Act that fail to address generative AI technologies like Grok. The committee’s chair, Dame Chi Onwurah, expressed alarm at the tool’s misuse, saying it underscores the risks posed by unchecked AI tools in the hands of users with malicious intent. She has pressed Ofcom to clarify what steps it will take to hold companies accountable for unsafe products.

Further criticism came from The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), which argued that Grok’s restriction of the image-editing tool to paying users does not adequately address the damage already done. “It’s not good enough to limit access to a tool that should never have been able to create these images in the first place,” said IWF policy head Hannah Swirsky. “Companies must design their products to be safe from the outset. Waiting for harm to occur before taking action is unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. has weighed in on the debate, with Representative Anna Paulina Luna warning that the UK’s potential ban on X could lead to consequences for Britain. However, UK officials have focused their response on tackling the creation of unlawful images rather than responding to foreign threats. They have also indicated that they will rely on Ofcom to guide enforcement action moving forward.

In light of the situation, many are calling for more robust regulation of generative AI tools like Grok. Despite its restricted access to paying users, concerns remain over the ease with which these tools can be misused to create harmful, illegal content.