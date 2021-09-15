Changes to driver’s licenses have been confirmed, and they will effect thousands of people.

More driving tests will be offered as a result of the changes, which will help with the present HGV driver shortage.

Towing a trailer or caravan with a car will be subject to new laws, according to a government declaration released on Friday, September 10.

Drivers will no longer need to take another test to tow a trailer or caravan starting in the autumn of this year, allowing for an additional 30,000 HGV driving exams per year.

Customers at HSBC have been warned after criminals used a successful ploy.

The ‘reversing exercise’ – and, for vehicles with trailers, the ‘uncoupling and recoupling’ activity – will be removed from the tests and tested separately by a third party.

According to Lancs Live, getting a license to drive an articulated vehicle will be easier without first obtaining a license for a smaller vehicle.

This would result in approximately 20,000 additional HGV driving tests being accessible each year, allowing drivers to obtain their license and enter the sector more swiftly – without compromising the test’s rigor.

The announcement, according to Transport Secretary Grant, “would dramatically boost the number of HGV driving tests by up to 50,000 each year.”

“First, we’ll get rid of the necessity for some automobile drivers who want to tow a trailer to take an extra test…,” he stated. authorizing an additional 30,000 HGV tests per year

“Second, by eliminating the reversing exercise and trucks with trailers, tests will be more efficient.

“The uncoupling and recoupling exercise is still being done, with that test being done separately by a third party.

“Third, we’re making it easier to gain a license to operate an articulated truck without first obtaining a license for a smaller vehicle, which will result in an additional 20,000 HGV exams being offered each year.”

He went on to say that he had directed the DVLA to prioritize the processing of license applications and that sector apprenticeships had been made “far more generous.”

“Ultimately, many of the solutions will come from existing difficulties that the industry will want to take on,” Shapps added.

Visit updated restrictions for towing a trailer or caravan with a for more information on the changes. “The summary has come to an end.”