Champions of ‘League of Legends’ 2021: Who Won The Esports Competition in Iceland?

The finals of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship was place on November 6, and the tournament is now concluded.

This was the 11th annual tournament, which was livestreamed from Reykjavik, Iceland, and was a significant event in the esports scene. Indeed, the final alone drew a record-breaking peak audience of 4 million viewers (and that figure is excluding metrics from Chinese platforms).

In terms of the match-up, it pitted reigning champions DWG KIA (usually known as Damwon Gaming) against EDward Gaming’s underdog rivals. For the former, it was a chance to achieve the unique distinction of being crowned winners in two League of Legends world championships in a row.

EDward Gaming, on the other hand, had never made it this far in the competition before, therefore the stakes were extremely high for both teams. There was also a large sum of money up for grabs for whoever came out on top.

Who Won the Finals of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship?

Most esport commentators predicted that DWG KIA would easily win the 2021 finals, as we highlighted in our own preview coverage. They had thrashed their opponents in every step up to this point, and they were coming off a championship victory in 2020.

EDward Gaming, on the other hand, had a shakier track record, having never made it this far in the tournament before, and all of its prior triumphs had been close calls. As a result, the smart money was on DWG KIA to win the Summoner’s Cup at the end of the match.

EDward Gaming defeated the reigning champions 3-2, despite these well-founded predictions. This was a huge shock, and even the pro-gamers were taken aback.

“We had so many difficult periods [but]were able to finally find a way to get the win,” Li Xuan-Jun (aka Flandre) stated, reflecting on how the trip to this point felt like an uphill battle.

Scout (Lee Ye-chan) echoed same thoughts, saying: “Throughout this trip, I’ve overcome numerous obstacles. I was finally able to achieve a decent result [and]I appreciate all of the people who have been waiting for this moment from all over the world.” Who Won the World Championship Finals MVP Award? Scout himself, by the way. This is a condensed version of the information.