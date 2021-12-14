Champion Slayer Shoulder Charge Titan Build Guide in ‘Destiny 2′

Since the release of the Anniversary update, practically every ability in the game has received PvP nerfs in exchange for PvE enhancements. Titan shoulder charge abilities took a beating in the Crucible, but they received some much-needed TLC in the other game modes.

The range and activation speed of each subclass’ shoulder charge ability were increased, as well as the damage they dealt in PvE, making them more reliable in taking out adversaries. This build, like another melee-focused Titan build, attempts to take full use of the damage buff to one-shot champions in challenging Nightfalls and raids. This is how you do it.

Modifications To An Exotic Armor Piece

It’s a no-brainer on this one.

The Peregrine Greaves are the exotic armor piece of choice for this build, as they enhance shoulder charge damage when in mid-air. This is a big increase in the damage of the ability, and it’s nice to have this combo back in the game after such a long time.

For even higher charge damage and increased melee energy regeneration, use the following mod setup:

After utilizing a melee ability, Heavy Handed will refund 50% of melee energy, while Charged with Light and Melee Wellmaker will give players the opportunity to charge this mod themselves. Combine Heavy Handed with additional energy-recovery mods to provide the melee ability near-permanent uptime.

The other major damage enhancements for this build are Well of Ions and Focusing Lens. To use Focusing Lens, pick up Arc Wells and use the charge ability on foes who are frozen or slowed by Stasis. For more consistent well creation, Well of Ions can be replaced with Overcharge Wellmaker or Elemental Ordnance.

Recommendations for Loadout

For Seismic Strike’s strong single-target and AoE damage, use top-tree Striker. When you beat foes with this ability, Arc Wells will appear, making the other Arc-related mods easier to activate. If Melee Wellmaker is replaced with Overcharge Wellmaker, the build can use either Void or Solar shoulder charges and still operate with Well of Ions.

Any primary weapon will suffice in terms of weapons. For the sake of triggering Focusing Lens without relying on teammates, consider employing a Stasis weapon with Headstone, the Cryosthesia exotic sidearm, or the Salvation’s Grip exotic grenade launcher. Unfortunately, aerial shoulder charges no longer work with One-Two Punch, however an ally with a Tractor Cannon can potentially compensate for this.