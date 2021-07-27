Certain Windows 11 installers may put PCs and users at risk.

Consumers should avoid downloading Windows 11 from sites other than Microsoft, according to a cybersecurity firm, because doing so could put their computers at risk.

After signing up for Microsoft’s insider program, consumers can now download and install Windows 11 in beta form on their machines. The only way to download a real Windows 11 installer is through this method. Any other method is not recommended since, according to cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, online installers may contain malware that might infect the machine and put its owner at danger.

According to a new blog post from Kaspersky, fraudsters deceive consumers into thinking the file they downloaded from another source is a real Windows 11 installer. However, it appears that these criminals either incorporate additional applications in the file or simply publish malware with a file name that resembles an update.

According to the cybersecurity firm, an executable file named “86307 windows 11 build 21996.1 x64 + activator.exe” has been circulating online recently, misleading a large number of consumers. Because the file is 1.75 GB in size, many people believe it is genuine.

However, once the download is complete, consumers will notice that the installer has no sign of Windows 11. Instead, the majority of the file’s capacity is taken up by a single DLL file containing a huge list of irrelevant information. When customers run the executable file, it launches the installer, which looks like a standard Windows installation procedure.

This is primarily used to download and run another executable file that is also an installer. It also includes a “license agreement” and “download manager for 86307 windows 11 build 21996.1 x64 + activator.” When a user agrees to the terms, a variety of harmful apps will be installed on their computer.

These harmful programs vary from relatively innocent adware to “full-fledged Trojans, password stealers, exploits, and other unpleasant stuff,” according to Kaspersky.

According to the cybersecurity firm, its solutions have already “defeated hundreds of infection attempts that exploited similar Windows 11–related schemes.” It also stated that “downloaders, whose goal is to download and launch other programs,” make up a significant portion of these dangers.

Given the risks, consumers should be more cautious and only use a Microsoft installer. Furthermore, only a Windows 10 device should be used for installation. They simply need to go to Settings and seek for Update & Security under Update & Security. Brief News from Washington Newsday.