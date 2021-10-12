Celebrities compliment a vein treatment facility having a practice in Liverpool.

Angie Best, a former model, is one of many celebrities and regular individuals who have benefited from treatment for ugly veins at a multi-award-winning clinic in Liverpool’s St Paul’s Square.

Angie, who was married to footballer George Best, had thread veins removed from her leg at Veincentre, the UK’s largest vein clinic, and documented the procedure on social media.

Veincentre is a specialized medical center that uses Gold Standard minimally invasive procedures to treat varicose and thread veins. Their mission is to deliver the best possible care at a fair cost, using the most effective evidence-based treatments.

From London to Glasgow, Cardiff to Cambridge, there are 15 clinics around the UK, so you won’t have to travel far to seek help.

Autumn is the ideal time to have your unsightly veins treated, and Veincentre provides a quick and affordable solution to address unsightly veins that may be a source of concern for some people.

Siobhan Johnson, a Veincentre patient, was quite pleased with her treatment.

Siobhan, who works in advertising sales and rubs shoulders with football and pop music stars, developed “tree trunk” varicose veins in her legs after losing a lot of weight.

So she disguised her legs in floor-length gowns when socializing before Covid, and on the outside, she still seemed to be on her “A-game.”

“I’m very well-known in Manchester,” she added, “so I’d get asked to the Ivy’s launch or I’d get to go to good balls and socialize at nice parties.”

However, as she mingled, she became increasingly in discomfort and found it difficult to sleep, especially during her period.

“When I’m on my cycle, the veins are really uncomfortable and can cause me to wake up four times a night, suffering,” she explained.

In her early twenties, a big spider vein on her right leg at the knee began to burst out of her skin, and by 2019, it was affecting both of her lower limbs.

"I did a lot of research and found Veincentre," she explained. "They genuinely listened to what I had to say, and I couldn't believe how quickly I was back at work with no discomfort."