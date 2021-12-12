Cats, sea shanties, and Spiderman were the most popular TikTok videos in 2021.

According to TikTok’s statistics, sea shanties and cats were among the most popular topics on the video-sharing platform this year.

Mia the cat – user @mmeowmmia – completing an obstacle course was revealed as TikTok’s most popular video of the year, with over 184 million views.

On social media, Euro 2020 and England’s journey to the final of the football tournament was declared the biggest cultural highlight of the year, beating out Ed Sheeran’s live performances and the earlier-in-the-year fad for performing sea shanties.

After the cat returns home with a message taped to it, the owner is in stitches.

These were the top 10 TikTok videos in the United Kingdom in 2021:

@mmeowmmia (184.9 million views) – demonstrating that cats are in charge Mr. Colitis Crohns @mr.colitiscrohns (171m views) @thep00lguy – spreading awareness about Crohn’s disease (145.7m views) The Pool [email protected] has some great ASMR material (143.2m views) @.baby.frogs dinosaur street art (141.6m views) – instructive films from tadpoles to [email protected] (141.6m views) – road sign [email protected] (120.3m views) – Tilly, while cooking with her father and [email protected] (113.1m views) [email protected] – smartphone floating on a flip flop (113.9m views) – Spiderman is played by Jeremy Lynch. @farrier Samdracott (104.3m views) – #farmtok with a horse having its shoe replaced “Our Year on TikTok is a salute to the diversity and unpredictability of 2021,” stated Rich Waterworth, General Manager, TikTok UK and Europe.

“We had contemporary day Sea Shanties on the airways, propelled by a TikTok trend and our community, while the UK was at its lowest point.”

“During our UEFA EURO 2020 Show, we presented Ed Sheeran’s new songs to millions of fans while we experienced the excitement and anguish of a near-win at the EUROs.”

“As we look forward to 2022, we are confident that our community will continue to amaze us, bringing delight to everybody via their ingenuity.”