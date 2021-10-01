Carol Vorderman looks stunning in a green jumpsuit for a post-workout reunion with a buddy.

Carol Vorderman shared a snapshot of herself on social media before heading out to catch up with a friend.

The 60-year-old wore a khaki green jumpsuit with black leather knee-high boots for her photo shoot.

She also shared a video on her Instagram page, revealing that she had just concluded a one-on-one workout with Mel Deane, a personal trainer.

Carol is seen sweating and wearing a bright red face in the video before telling supporters, “That was our first one-to-one online and I’m sure I’m his weakest client, but I’ll get there.”

Carol then reported that she was still sweating an hour after the exercise in the jumpsuit snap.

“Off to see an old mate,” the Countdown host captioned the photo. I haven’t seen him in a long time…..

“I’m still sweating from an hour ago’s @meldeane session. Heck.”

Carol’s fans reacted positively to the shot, with many describing it as “beautiful.”

“Absolutely stunning!” exclaimed one of her followers, @johnhurst18.

“Oh my god, really stunning,” said another fan, @trevor 1809.

@wayne.joseph.79, a third enthusiast, simply wrote: “Stunning.”

Mel, her personal trainer, also congratulated her on her workout in a comment on her post.

“Wow, Carol, you smashed it!” he said.

The mother-of-two is no stranger to breathtaking Instagram photographs, and she recently dazzled her followers with yet another stunning ensemble.

Carol wore black leather trousers and a Wales rugby jersey in one of her previous articles.