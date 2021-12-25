Carol Vorderman looks stunning in a bold gold gown for the holidays.

Carol Vorderman dressed to the nines for Christmas Day, donning a bold gold gown.

The 61-year-old said she was spending the holiday season with her family and friends.

Carol donned a highly festive dress, and she certainly dressed to impress.

The gold gown had a thigh-high split and a matching belt that cinched her in at the waist.

She wore the dress with a pair of black strappy shoes.

Carol remarked, “Happy Christmas everyone,” as she posed in front of the mirror. I’m sending you nothing but smiles.

“I’m pretending to be an adult with a dress on today…..we’re headed to a huge family/friends party and have all been testing and semi isolating to guard today, as many of us have done over the last few weeks.”

“I’m overjoyed and honored to know how many incredible people I’ve met.”