Carol Vorderman breaks down in tears as she recounts her son’s bullying at school.

Carol Vorderman was on the verge of crying as she described how her son was bullied at school.

Today, the 60-year-old Countdown star came on This Morning with her son Cameron, 24, who has severe educational requirements such as ADD, dyslexia, and ADHD.

Carol and Cameron appeared on the show with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in the hopes of raising awareness about the paucity of schools for children with special needs.

Carol said Cameron was a “very happy toddler” when he was younger, but that when he went to nursery, “teachers said he was really disruptive.”

Carol and her two children eventually transferred to a new school in London, where they were told they couldn’t teach him by the end of the year.

According to the Mirror Online, she claimed she struggled to locate the perfect school for her son but eventually found one that provided a lot of specialized attention.

Cameron had to pass three rounds of tests to get into the school, which costs £11,000 per term and is out of reach for most parents, Carol said.

Carol expressed her determination to make a difference while sharing an essential message with parents whose children are in similar situations.

“When [Cameron] was a teenager, the bullying was terrible,” Carol added.

“One thing I’d like to say to parents, because I know there are a lot of parents watching who are going through this, is that it’s a long road ahead of you, so take a deep breath.

“It’s a hard journey because every day as a parent, you wake up with this little bundle of your heart, your universe, and they’re unhappy, and there’s nothing you can do about it.

“I didn’t know what else to do. I couldn’t give up television and teach him; not because I didn’t want to, but because I didn’t know how.”

Cameron has just finished his MA in animation at the University of Dundee and will begin working as a 3D animator next week, despite his previous challenges.

“If I had the ability to go back in time and change [my experience], I would not,” Cameron continued.