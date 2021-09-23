Callum Smith outlines his world title ambitions ahead of Lenin Castillo’s “unbelievable” opportunity.

Callum Smith has stated that he wants to be a two-weight world champion and has set his sights on the light-heavyweight title.

Following his loss to Canelo Alvarez last time out, the Liverpool fighter has stepped up to light-heavyweight.

Smith, who was previously the WBA super-middleweight champion, is now aiming for a world title in his new weight class.

At the pre-fight news conference, he said, “I’ve had a solid fight, it’s a good step to get into the division, we’ll see a little bit more after the weekend where I’m at, but I believe that I’m good enough to become a world champion at 175.”

“I have the same goals as I did at 168, and I was able to achieve them then, so I’m convinced that I can accomplish the same at this weight.

“I believe a lot of people expected me to move up and fight a gimme, but it’s a solid fight and a challenging test. He fought for a world title and lost on points, but he put up a terrific fight. I can’t afford any mistakes because he’s a big 175, and he appears to be heavy-handed.

“I have to be at my best, which I feel I will be, and a win over Lenin Castillo will put me one step closer to a world title, which is my ultimate goal.”

The bout will take place in front of 70,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, giving Smith another great location to check off his bucket list.

“This stadium is incredible. It’s something I’ve heard a lot about, but this is the first time I’ve seen it. It’s a good spot to box off stuff I’ve already boxed. I’m also looking forward to the main event; it’ll be a fantastic fight, and I’m sure the atmosphere will be unforgettable.

“I’m excited to get back in and show off the progress I’ve made since my last appearance. Buddy is my new workout partner; he’s a fantastic coach. We’re trying to improve in some areas every day with tiny tweaks, and hopefully we’ll see some of those gains this weekend.”