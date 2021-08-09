‘Call Of Duty Zombies Chronicles 2′ is rumored to be releasing as DLC in ‘Call Of Duty 2021.’

Although details on the highly anticipated “Call of Duty 2021” are limited, according to the newest leak, Sledgehammer Games plans to release “Zombies Chronicles” as downloadable content (DLC) this year.

Tom Henderson, an industry insider, provided the most recent information about “Call of Duty 2021.” According to a recent rumor, “Zombies Chronicles 2” has been under development for several years and that the majority of the map has already been built.

“A few of months ago, a rumor circulated on the internet that the Berlin zombies map, which we now know is called Mauer Det Toten, was going to be the last zombies’ map for Black Ops Cold War,” the insider said.

The expansion for “Zombies Chronicles 2” could be released in “mid-2022,” according to the insider, and the DLC could be paid.

“It’s also unlikely that Zombies Chronicles 2 will be free to play, as the potential for a significant payoff for such a large amount of downloadable content would be enormous,” Henderson added. “‘Zombies Chronicles 2′ is a big asset for the publisher to have for the ‘Call of Duty’ franchise.” Nacht der Untoten, Verruckt, Shi No Numa, Kino der Toten, Ascension, Shangri-La, Moon, and Origins are the zombie maps.

Activision has previously guaranteed fans that “Call of Duty 2021” will be released on time. Unfortunately, the game has yet to be formally announced. According to rumors, the game will be set during World War II.

Activision has stated that the next installment in the series will contain a setting that players “know and love,” as well as co-op, multiplayer, and story modes.

“Call of Duty 2021” is expected to be released on PC, as well as previous and next generation gaming consoles. The game is expected to be released in Q4 of 2021.