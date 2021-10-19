‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ is praised by Chiké Okonkwo for its ‘diverse, global perspective’ on WW2.

Call of Duty: Vanguard, according to Chiké Okonkwo, will take Activision’s mega-franchise in a radical new direction, particularly in terms of historical portrayal.

In an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday, the British Nigerian actor (who plays special forces operator Arthur Kingsley) spoke about how thrilled he is to be associated with the next game, taking on the role of the franchise’s first Black protagonist. He also expressed his hope that it will provide a new perspective on World War II and the significance of people of color in the Allied victory for younger audiences.

He elaborated: “The story revolves on folks from all over the world, all of them are based on real people. There’s a Russian sniper named Paulina Petrov, me as a Black officer, a US air force pilot, and even my dear friend Marty Copping as an Australian infantryman in the film.

“I, for one, had never heard anything about Australia’s role in World War II before now, and it’s interesting. It was fantastic to learn about [Marty’s] extensive studies and what it meant to him to represent his country in this game.

“Sledgehammer sold me on the notion of exposing lesser-known aspects of WWII, and it was the major reason I agreed to participate in the project […] I was ecstatic to be portraying the black British soldiers of the time, of which there were a large number. That makes me extremely happy. I am quite pleased of the fact that children from all around the world will be able to see the war through a different lens here.” Okonkwo was born in South London and is of East Nigerian ethnicity, as both of his parents are Igbo. He was intrigued by pantomime at the age of six, which he confesses to only half-remembering now, and decided to pursue a career on the stage as a result.

As a teenager, Okonkwo began his career in amateur dramatics before joining the British National Youth Theater, which has given huge opportunities to actors like David Oyelowo, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Daniel Craig, the lately retiring 007, among others.