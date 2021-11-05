‘Call of Duty Vanguard’ is a video game. From Laura Bailey to Dominic Monaghan, the voice cast is all-star.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is more narrative-driven than many of Activision’s iconic military shooter franchise’s previous installments.

It’s the first campaign in the series to take a comprehensive look at World War II, featuring engagements on all fronts. Conflicts will be seen in the east, west, North Africa, and the South Pacific.

Throughout this intertwining plot, a motley crew of characters, many of whom are modeled on real-life combat heroes, will serve as your avatars. An Australian infantryman, a Black British paratrooper, a Soviet sniper, and a US air force pilot are among the characters who had their individual adventures but will finally join together for a top-secret operation. When they finally meet, their purpose is to gather important information that will keep the Third Reich from hiding.

As previously stated, there is a lot more to this game’s story than you might think. It not only spans enormous swaths of history, but it also offers a “different, global take” on WWII, as main actor Chiké Okonkwo puts it.

JB Blanc, who also happens to act in the upcoming League of Legends animated program Arcane, enlisted a superb cast to bring this fascinating plot to life. These seasoned voice actors gathered in a Volume studio to deliver motion-captured performances (which was a first for some of them). As a result, when you play the game, you are not just hearing them, but also seeing their likenesses, physique, and body language.

That said, you might recognize some of them from their previous work in television and cinema. If you’re having trouble placing someone, The Washington Newsday has you covered with the cast list breakdown below.

Chiké Okonkwo is a Nigerian rapper. As Arthur Kingsley put it, When war breaks out in Europe, Chiké Okonkwo plays protagonist Arthur Kingsley, a Black paratrooper of Nigerian ancestry who decides to serve in the army rather than return home. He is the commander of the special forces group entrusted with eradicating the Nazi party’s remaining vestiges.

Okonkwo (whose credits are mostly in British television) spoke with The Washington Newsday in an interview. This is a condensed version of the information.