‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ is a first-person shooter game. A Large List Of Weapon Attachments Is Revealed In A Leak.

A well-known source of “Call of Duty” news and leaks recently provided a huge list of weapon attachments for the next “Call of Duty: Vanguard’s” version of the Gunsmith customization menu, which includes a wide range of tools for players to improve their gameplay with.

Figure in the community On Twitter, TheMW2Ghost released a list of the available weapon attachments discovered in the PlayStation alpha test of “Call of Duty: Vanguard.” Every piece of equipment, including the level at which specific attachments were unlocked, was put down in a notepad file to offer gamers an indication of how they might anticipate to proceed in the game.

Because it will employ the same Gunsmithing system as its predecessor, “Call of Duty: Vanguard’s” weapons customisation will be nearly as extensive as that of “Modern Warfare 2019.” However, because this is a World War 2 game, players may expect the technological restrictions of the era to limit weapon modification options.

Despite the context, the leak reveals that gun customisation in “Vanguard” will be vast. Over 71 different gun attachments are already available in the game, including Nydar model reflex sights, textured grips, scopes, and more.

The majority of the mentioned attachments fall under the umbrella of weapon mods. The list also contains ammo types like as Incendiary, Hollow Point, FMJ, and Armor-Piercing rounds, which is fascinating. There are also.22 LR Magazine Attachments, which could indicate a conversion kit for a certain weapon.

The basic guns in “Call of Duty: Vanguard” don’t allow players much room to tinker and experiment with, unlike the modular weapons in “Modern Warfare.” Variable ammo types and other attachments that impact weapon handling, on the other hand, can allow players to create customized variants of their favorite firearms to use in specific settings.

“Call of Duty: Vanguard” will include the most comprehensive World War 2 weapon customization system to date, greatly outperforming “Call of Duty: WW2” and other games set in the same battle. Once the remainder of the game’s weaponry is officially unveiled, the Gunsmith’s customizability will be greatly increased.